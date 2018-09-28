COTTAGE GROVE - Cherie Samuels, age 69, of Cottage Grove, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Cherie was born on Nov. 27, 1948, in the State of Utah. Cherie is survived by her two loving children, Beth and Lindsey, and her dear sister, Cathy.



Cherie was a mother, a sister, a wife, a best friend, a collector and an avid lover of learning and nature. She acted as a teacher throughout her life, giving life lessons to all those she encountered. Cherie was able to entertain with her quick wit and her kind gestures of humility.

She was dedicated to her family and fiercely protective of those she cared for. She loved to sew, tend to houseplants, try new recipes, shop, take a walk or a random drive and most of all, she loved to be the one you turned to for advice.

Cherie travelled extensively in her early years to places like Germany, where her and her family took residence. She then travelled throughout the United States as a journey with friends. Cherie took pleasure in modest ways, through the love of desserts, conversation, nature, family, and her pets.



Cherie had an unbridled spirit that carried her through the difficult times in her life. Through the good times, this strong spirit was unmatched. She will be remembered for all the simple, wonderful aspects found in life.