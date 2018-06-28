Chengxiao Ou, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1949, the son of Duolai Ou and Song Zhu. Chengxiao married the love of his life, Jinzhi Feng on Dec. 10, 1983 and enjoyed over 30 years of marriage. He was a big fisherman and gardener. Chengxiao was a self-learner, he learned to use computer by himself. One could always find him either reading a book or in the kitchen. He was an interior designer for kitchens for over 30 years in China. When he moved to the United States he brought along his love of cooking and became a chef at Hong Kong Wok. Chengxiao was a very gracious man and always willing to give a helping hand. His greatest joy was his family, especially his two daughters. Chengxiao’s biggest goal in life was achieved when he was able to move his family to the United States. He hoped for a better education for his daughters and wanted to make sure his family had a good life.

Chengxiao is survived by his wife, Jinzhi; two daughters, Jessie Wenjie Ou and Wenshan (Linxi Zhao) Ou; and mother, Song. He was preceded in death by his father, Duolai Ou.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Chengxiao to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.