Charlotte R. "Char" Nelson

STOUGHTON- Charlotte Ruth "Char" Nelson, age 95, passed peacefully at Skaalen Nursing & Rehab Center to her heavenly home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, following a long decline with Alzheimer's.

Born June 30, 1924, to John and Hazel Berres, Charlotte grew up in Schofield, Wis. While still in high school during World War II, Charlotte worked at a window factory due to the labor shortage. Char graduated from Wausau High School. She started her career in Wausau, with Employer's Mutual Insurance which lead to transfers to Kansas City, Mo. and Madison, where she subsequently worked at WISCO Hardware Supply Company and a number of other employers. The last 25 years prior to retirement, she was employed at Dane County Social Services, retiring at the age of 75.

Charlotte married her husband, Edwin Nelson, in 1952. She was an active partner on their farm, located in Pleasant Springs Township, all the while working full-time and being an amazing mother to their four children. Charlotte always made time to support her children's interests in band, orchestra, 4-H, cross-country skiing, gardening, and more, along with large doses of love.

Charlotte was a longtime member of Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher/principal for over 50 years. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, crafts, sewing, gardening, walking and cross-country skiing, along with travels to Norway, Sweden, England, throughout the U.S. and Canada; and, of course, spending time with her grandchildren. Charlotte had a wonderful smile and a genuine caring nature for everyone. She strived to live her life in accordance with her Christian faith and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. A birthday card from one of her many friends sums her up well: "Charlotte, you have fun wherever you go. More people should be like you." Indeed!

Charlotte is survived by four children, Kirk (Holly) Nelson of Stoughton, Carol (Kevin) Martin of Stoughton, Dean (Sandi) Nelson of Denver, N.C. and Debra Nelson of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Sonja, Yvonne, Andrew and Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Rose; brother, Doug (Bev) Berres; and sister-in-law, Margaret Berg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; sister, Katherine Bliese and her husband, Fritz Bliese; brother, Darrell Berres and his wife, LaVerne Berres; and brother-in-law, Russell Berg.

A funeral service will be held at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Burial will immediately follow the service in the adjacent churchyard. A reception will follow the burial in the lower level of the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care Charlotte received from Dr. Gurrish Agni and his staff, her past private caregiver, Marcia Krebs and the many caregivers at Skaalen Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.