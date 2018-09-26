MADISON-Charlotte Mildred Ramsfield, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Oak Park Place.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Arlington, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Frotscher) Wolff.

Charlotte married Carl Ramsfield on October 25, 1952. She worked in human resources for Air National Guard, retiring in 1993.

Charlotte was creative in many ways, she excelled at mediums such as woodworking, upholstery, drawing, painting, knitting and many other arts. She had a green thumb, and grew a beautiful flower garden and vegetable garden. Charlotte canned her own vegetables to make sure her family always had them through the winter time. She was well organized and a hard worker.

Charlotte loved her children and her grandchildren and succeeded in her goal of making their lives better than her own.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Nancy (Greg) Szymanski, David (Cindy) Ramsfield and Marianne Kienbaum; four grandchildren, Anna Ramsfield, Olivia Ramsfield, Katie Kienbaum and Maddie Kienbaum; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Wolff and Patricia (Frank) Parker; dear friend, Millie Bouche; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; four siblings, Margaret (Arthur) Pearson, Helen (Herbert) Henke, Elizabeth (Gordon) Voit, and Harold Wolff; three brothers-in-law, Oscar Ramsfield, Rupert (Darlene) Ramsfield and Bernard (Cassie) Ramsfield; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Keith) Pederson; nephew, Arnold Wolff; and dear friend, Mary Urschlitz.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, with Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Charlotte's name to Olbrich Gardens or Second Harvest Food Pantry.

The family wishes to thank the Magenta Team at Agrace HospiceCare and Oak Park Place for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420