Charlotte M. Jones

Dodgeville – Charlotte M. Jones, age 56, of Dodgeville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home.

She was born on December 6, 1966 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Laurence and Charlene (Humphrey) Jones. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1985 and earned two Batchelor Degrees from U.W. – Platteville in Biology and Art. Charlotte worked in guest relations at the House on the Rock, was a substitute teacher for area schools and most recently was an Associate at Walmart.