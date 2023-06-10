Dodgeville – Charlotte M. Jones, age 56, of Dodgeville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home.
She was born on December 6, 1966 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Laurence and Charlene (Humphrey) Jones. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1985 and earned two Batchelor Degrees from U.W. – Platteville in Biology and Art. Charlotte worked in guest relations at the House on the Rock, was a substitute teacher for area schools and most recently was an Associate at Walmart.
Charlotte was a member of the Platteville Chorale, the Middleton Chorale and the Mt. Horeb Chorale, with whom she traveled to Ireland and England / Wales. She was very tender hearted and a sweetheart and her gregarious laughter allowed you to know she was in the room without having to see her.
Charlotte was very artistic, she enjoyed calligraphy, traveling, cooking, baking, flowers and especially her cats.
Charlotte is survived by her siblings Randy (Linda) Jones of Sun Prairie, Lew Jones of Ridgeway and Natalie Jones of Richland Center; her nieces and nephews Meghan (Austin) Durst, Austin (Syneve) Jones, Evan (Anne) Jones, Peter Jones and Kayler Jones; many great nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Jeanna Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Inurnment will be held in Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.