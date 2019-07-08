Charlotte Gribauskas, age 91, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Charlotte was born February 26, 1928, the daughter of Wilhelm and Hertha (Taube) Stoll, in the Pomerania area of Germany in the town of Stetten. As a teenager, Charlotte was apprenticed while a student, to become a bookkeeper. She and her family endured the war years and separation in Germany. She married Tony Gribauskas in 1952 and in 1953 they emigrated to the U.S., living and working in Chicago and then in various Wisconsin locations until settling near Mauston. After 52 years, Charlotte and her sisters of Germany were reunited.

Charlotte was a valued longtime employee-bookkeeper for Kastner Bros. car dealership.

She is survived by a sister, Helga, as well as many nieces and nephews of Germany, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony, and sisters Hilda and Edith of Germany.

Charlotte led a remarkable life. She was a faithful Christian member of Grace Community Church of Mauston.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

