Charlotte Frankiewicz (Tessman), passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at London Lodge in Cambridge WI, where she had been a resident for a short time. She was born March 1, 1931.

Charlotte graduated from Kenosha Vo-Tech School in 1950 and worked as an LPN. She retired from Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital after many years of service.

She married John Frankiewicz of Jefferson on May 15, 1951. They resided in Fort Atkinson most of their years. They owned and operated Dog N Suds, as well as Frank's Star Market in Fort Atkinson. Her husband, John preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (David) Groeger of Mequon, WI, Daniel (Marcey) Frankiewicz of Fort Atkinson, WI and Janet (Peter) Engelhardt of Rochester, MI. She had four grandchildren, Molly, Wesley, Jacob and Josef. She is further survived by two sisters, Shirley (Mark) Landowski of La Grande, OR and Betty Shannon of West Bend, WI; brother-in-law, Duane (Joann) Latsch of Lake Mills, WI and sister-in-law, Kiwa (Duane) Tessman of Jefferson WI. Parents, Paul and Florence; brothers, Kenneth and Duane and sisters, Grace and Joann preceded her in death. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.