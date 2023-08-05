MONONA - Charles Willard “Bill” Edwards, age 80, of Monona, passed away due to complications from a bicycling accident on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 10, 1943, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of John and Marguerite (Lee) Edwards.
Bill grew up on his parents’ farm in rural Humboldt County, Iowa, until his family moved to the city of Humboldt, Iowa, where he lived until graduating from Humboldt High School. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, where he earned his DDS degree in dentistry in 1968. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Hovland, on Aug. 28, 1966. He was a dentist in the Appleton area for 41 years, where Bill and his partner, Richard Gosse, owned and operated Appleton Family Dentistry.
After retiring, Bill and Mary moved to Lake Mills, Wis., for a time before eventually settling in Monona. Bill was cherished by the members of their Monona condo community, who knew him as extraordinarily kind and always willing to help friends and neighbors. Along with being an adoring husband, father, and grandfather, Bill was also a passionate cook and bicyclist, instantly loved babies and pets, and enjoyed crafting stained glass art.
Bill was dedicated to community service throughout his life. He was a 20-year member at the Appleton YMCA Men’s Service Club, participated in the Peanut Project at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, volunteered with the community meals program in Lake Mills, and was a poll worker for local elections. His active involvement in his community flowed from Bill being continually and unfailingly selfless in his everyday life; whether it be cooking a meal, pet-sitting, or giving a neighbor a ride, he was always truly happy to help.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Laurel (Chris) Edwards Franczek; son, Joel Edwards; sister, Judy (Owen Richards) Donnelly; brothers, J.L. (Susan) Edwards, Clark (Avi) Edwards, Jerry (Kathryn) Edwards; and grandsons, Ian, Alex, and Erik.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Celebrate Smiles. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.