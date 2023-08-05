Charles Willard "Bill" Edwards

MONONA - Charles Willard “Bill” Edwards, age 80, of Monona, passed away due to complications from a bicycling accident on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 10, 1943, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of John and Marguerite (Lee) Edwards.

Bill grew up on his parents’ farm in rural Humboldt County, Iowa, until his family moved to the city of Humboldt, Iowa, where he lived until graduating from Humboldt High School. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, where he earned his DDS degree in dentistry in 1968.  Bill married the love of his life, Mary Hovland, on Aug. 28, 1966. He was a dentist in the Appleton area for 41 years, where Bill and his partner, Richard Gosse, owned and operated Appleton Family Dentistry.