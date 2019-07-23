COTTAGE GROVE-Charles W. Roberts, age 75, of Cottage Grove, passed from this world to the next on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center.

He was born on March 30, 1944, in Madison, the son of Charles and Eloise (Westberg) Roberts.



Charles graduated from Monona Grove High School. After earning a Master of Social Work degree from the UW-Whitewater, he was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a probation and parole officer for 20 years.



Charles was a member of Cornell Ornithology and the Cottage Grove Historical Society. He also volunteered with the Second Harvest Food Pantry.



Charles was a lover in this world; he loved people, dogs, birds, being outside, hiking, fishing, woodworking, BBQ in Texas, photography, dry humor and helping others. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He was not a fan of cancer or divisive politics.



He is survived by the Brown family: six children, Sasha Brown, Tammy Brown and Patricia (Ethan Scott) Brown, Michael Brown, Matthew Brown and Bruce Brown; 13 grandchildren, Jazzman, T'keyah, Michael, Tiffany, Brandon, Olivia, Preston, Bruce, Ethan, Amya, Brianna, Kayla, and Cali; and two great-grandchildren, Jaylyn and Cassius. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Holden of Austin, Texas; niece, Joy Holden of Chicago; and nephew, Ross of Houston, Texas.



Known variously as Chuck, Charlie and master (to his dog, Nick), he had many loyal and caring friends that were with him to the end. He was a special friend of Bill W. and had many mutual friends of Bill.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his younger brother, John who resided in Victoria, Canada.



A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will take place at Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Charles' name to The Audubon Society, Sierra Club or Second Harvest, where he did countless hours of volunteer work. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



