Madison – Charles “Tim” Murray, age 57, of Madison, died after an all too brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home in Madison.

Born on August 31, 1961, to Charles V Murray and Roberta (Bobbi) J Seim. Tim attended McFarland High School, then served in the US Army as a mechanic from 1979-1983. While in Army Airborne School, he developed a love for parachuting. A highlight for his mother was watching his entire troop parachute at Volk Field. After training, while stationed in Alaska, Tim marveled at its isolation and overwhelming beauty. When returning to Madison, Tim settled into his career at Union Cab, first as a mechanic, then as a dispatcher and driver. Tim also served a term on the Union Cab board of directors. Tim had a photographic memory for the streets of Madison, because of this, one of his closest friends, Ted Kay, referred affectionately to him as “Rain Man.”

Tim was a modest, unassuming man, never wanting attention brought to himself, but he would step out of character to model in classes (often on his Harley) for artist Philip Salamone, and during the holidays- when he would don full Santa attire and decorate his taxi, much to the delight of family, friends, and cab patrons.

Devastated by the death of the love of his life, wife Sharon, Tim found solace riding endless country miles on his Harley, always altering his daily route past her gravesite. As cancer took its toll, Tim’s thoughts were of just one more ride. Now is the time… Ride in peace our brother.

Tim is survived by mother, Roberta “Bobbi” Seim (Pat Harrington); mother in law Sandra Powers; siblings, Clifford (Tammie), Cindy (Rob) Landsberg, and Huldah (Jeff) Walheim; sister-in-law, Rhonda; stepsiblings, Darcy (Frank) Manzo, Lisa (Jeff) Nickols, Becky Peaslee, Tammy (Rick) Moore, and Richard. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and his Union Cab Family. Tim was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, father Charles, siblings, Corey, and Melody Sullivan.

A visitation will be held from 3:30 – 6:30 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with a meal, and toast to Tim to follow at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club on 1025 N Sherman Ave at 7PM. Tim’s Burial with Full Military Honors will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi on Saturday, May 4th at 10AM. With the funeral procession to start at Ryan’s at 9AM.

A special thanks to Heather, Sarah, Carissa, and Karee from the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic for enabling Tim the ability to understand others, and to be understood after his stroke on Dec 14, 2018. Instead of flowers, please make donations to the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com