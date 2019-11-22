MOUNT HOREB - Charles Stanley "Chuck" Lybek, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1950, in Madison, Wis., the son of Stanley and Dora (Starczynski) Lybek.

Charles is survived by his children, Melissa, Zach and Hannah Lybek; and siblings, Darlene Holzworth, Jim Bonner and Jerry Bonner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Nichols.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

A celebration of life will follow at DAHMEN'S AT HAWKS LANDING, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona.

