Charles Richard Robertson, age 86, of Monroe, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home.

Chuck was born on June 21, 1933 in Brodhead, the son of Orson and Elma (Richards) Robertson. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He married Mary Jane Hasse on August 28, 1955 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Monroe. Chuck worked for United Telephone Co., Mount Vernon Telephone Co., North Central Public Service, and Ferrell Gas Co. until his retirement. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed playing baseball, softball, slowpitch, and bowled on two leagues in addition to couples league. He liked to fish, hunt, and loved to golf with his friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his wife Mary Jane Robertson; three children, Edward Robertson, Daniel Robertson, and Sharon Ward; three grandchildren, Tom Ward, Joe Ward, and Corlissa Robertson; a great grandson, Tristen Ward; brothers, Merle Robertson and Orson (Linda) Robertson Jr.; sisters, Lois Draney, Eva Penniston, Mary Severson, Dorothy (Lloyd) Provoast, and Nancy Gleason; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Burnette Robertson; and sisters, Jeanette Robertson, Charlotte Johnson Martin, and Goldie Bruegger.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oakley Union Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Monroe Clinic Hospice in Chuck's name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net