MADISON - Charles Ralph Hilston, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Dec. 20, 1930, in Girard, Ohio, but primarily raised in southern Michigan, the son of Ralph and Evelyn (Miller) Hilston.
Charles married Luella Cox on October 17, 1959, in Lindsborg, Kansas. They met at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan. They were both camp counselors.
After graduating with a Master’s degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1952, Charles proudly served 3 years active duty as U.S. Navy Lieutenant on the U.S.S. Henley during the Korean War, and remained on the Naval Reserve for more than 10 years. While on active duty, his ship made an around the world cruise, and he regularly attended reunions with his shipmates.
Charles was an active education professional throughout his career in both volunteer and staff capacities, starting as an elementary school teacher in Wyandotte, Michigan, and a principal at Franklin Elementary School in Van Wert, Ohio.
In 1965, Hilston transitioned from working in schools to serving students and educators through various roles in professional associations, his first as executive secretary of the Ohio Education Association. He then moved to the national level with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, serving as director of professional relations. It was in this role that he helped several states organize independent principals associations with paid professional staff, one of which was WSSAA. Hilston was appointed executive secretary of WSSAA in 1970.
In 1978, Charles was appointed as the first executive director of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA), and served in that role until his retirement in 1996. During that time, he served on numerous commissions, committees, and task forces aimed at supporting and improving public education in Wisconsin. In 1973, he was appointed to chair the Task Force on Educational Goals for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools in Wisconsin. He was also primarily responsible for the formation of the Wisconsin Principals Assessment Center which was named in his honor.
He was a life-long man of faith, and long-time member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where he served as president of the church council, served on many committees, and was active in the church choir.
Charles enjoyed listening to music, playing organ, traveling around the world, and spending time with his extensive family and friends. He was an avid reader, dog lover, history buff and fluent in German. He was also a member of the Finnish American Society and loved attending Finn Fest.
Charles was a man of great character who lived his life based on values centered around honesty, compassion, generosity and service to others that were deeply rooted in his faith. He was living proof that a strong heart filled with love of family, friends and dedication to bettering the world around you will lead to a life well lived. As he would say, “It’s not goodbye. It’s just farewell until we see each other again.”
Charles is survived by his sons, Wayne (Monica) Hilston and Steven (Irene) Hilston; daughter, Amylu (Pat) Thering; eight grandchildren, Sarah Hilston, Andrew (Jackie) Hilston, Rachael Decker, Aiden Miller, Chloe Miller, Matthew (Aleah) Hilston, Michael Hilston and Jennifer (Shane) Hilston-Whitaker; six great-grandchildren, Eliana Decker, CJ Decker, Jonathan Hilston, Noah Whitaker, Holly Whitaker and Madelyn Hilston; and sister, Marijane Czarnecki. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella; brother, Thomas Hilston; sister, Ruth Sieloff; and son, Thomas Hilston.
A memorial service will be held at LUTHER MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 University Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding. A light luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Charles’ name to Agrace Hospice & Supportive Care or AWSA Foundation.
