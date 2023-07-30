Charles Ralph Hilston

MADISON - Charles Ralph Hilston, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Dec. 20, 1930, in Girard, Ohio, but primarily raised in southern Michigan, the son of Ralph and Evelyn (Miller) Hilston.

Charles married Luella Cox on October 17, 1959, in Lindsborg, Kansas.  They met at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan.  They were both camp counselors.  