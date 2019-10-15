Madison - Charles R. Sutcliffe went to heaven on October 12, 2019.

He was born November 5, 1922, in Madison, WI, to Charlie and Eva Sutcliffe. He graduated from West High School in 1940, enlisted in the Army Air Force and was a B-17 pilot. After World War II, he achieved the rank of Major in the US Air Force Reserves, and he worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Co. (At&T) for 36 years. Part of his job for a time was at Badger home football games providing communications from the sideline down marker to the Press Box.

After meeting on a blind date, he married Eleanor Selstad On April 15, 1950, and they were married for 69 years.

Some of his many interests were Amateur Radio (W9FRF), photography, computers, genealogy, and performing magic tricks. He was also an avid Packers and Badger fan.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Gary and Karen Sutcliffe; daughter, Karen and James Vann; granddaughters, Jennifer and Brian Becker, and Alicia and Justin Garcia; grandson, Ryan Vann; brother-in-law, James Walsh; niece and nephews, Janet, Tom, Alan, Pete, and Mark, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Gloria Walsh, his brother-in-law, Clarence and Carol Selstad, sister-in-law, Edith, and Harold Beckman, and nephews, David and Craig.

A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank All Saints Memory Care and Agrace for the wonderful care they provided for Charles. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Agrace HospiceCare.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434