Charles Peter Grimm, age 68, passed away and went home with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. Charlie was born on August 4, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to Fred and Alice (Sentz) Grimm. He attended St. Pius Grade School, Marquette High School and went on to UW Madison. Charlie met the love of his life, Doreen Stephenson at Grimm’s Parkway Pharmacy. They were married on April 8, 1972 at St. Pius. He worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years. Charlie was a proud member of The Yahara Fishing Club, Madison Fishing Expo, 4 Lakes Bass Club, Knights of Columbus, and St. Dennis Catholic Church. As you can see he loved fishing and also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards, telling stories and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. Charlie had a larger than life personality.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doreen; children, Beth (Jeremy Kraemer), and Terry (Melissa); grandchildren, Evelyn, Fred, Jack, George, Mia, and Joey; siblings, Bill (Sylvia) and Judy (Tom) Kane. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family, friends and his dog, Missy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of Mass on Thursday at the church.

Donations may be made to Yahara Fishing Club to support “Kid’s Fishing Days”.

