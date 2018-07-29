Stoughton- Charles P. Hoefeyzers, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph and Josephine Hoefeyzers. Charles is survived by his sister, Rosalie Perreault of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Stoughton.

Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the church.