Charles O. Rowland, Jr.

OREGON - Charles O. Rowland passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. He was born on Oct. 2, 1933, to Charles and Flossie (Bawden) Rowland in Mount Carroll, Ill. Charles graduated from South Wayne High School in Wisconsin, Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division-64th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge from the Army, he furthered his education in Chicago, with an associate degree in mechanical engineering design in 1957.
Charles was united in marriage to the love of his life, Helen M. Meyers, on April 11, 1958, in Monticello, Wis. The newlyweds moved to Freeport, Ill., where Charles worked in management of the Kelly Springfield Tire Plant.
In 1973, Charles and Helen moved their family to Oregon, Wis., where Charles worked at Wisco Industries as plant manager and then as Vice President of Operations until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1998. He also served on the Board of Directors at Wisco Industries. He was a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He served on local Chapter 75 Board of Directors for 16 years and was elected as Board Chair in 1983 and 1984.
Charles was a longtime member of the Peoples United Methodist Church in Oregon as well as a member of the American Legion Post 160 of Brooklyn. He enjoyed watching his grandson play team sports and spending time with his family. He enjoyed weekend dominoes tournaments with extended family and was always a keen strategist. We will sure miss you, Gpa but know you and Gma are together now as you were in life.
Charles is survived by his son, Michael (Rose Doucette) Rowland; his daughter, Laureen Handy (Ralph Handy); grandchildren, Charlie (Paige) Rowland, Elijah and Sophia (Evan Mickey) Handy; and his great-grandson, Wayne Mickey. Charles is also survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and Ardith Demontigny. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen; parents; and six brothers, Thomas, Merle, Earl, Orlin, David and Robert; as well as five sisters, Evelyn, Pearl, Florence, Hazel and Ruth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, Ill., at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, where Charles will be eternally united with his loving wife, Helen.