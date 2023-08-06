Charles O. Rowland, Jr.

OREGON - Charles O. Rowland passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.  He was born on Oct. 2, 1933, to Charles and Flossie (Bawden) Rowland in Mount Carroll, Ill.  Charles graduated from South Wayne High School in Wisconsin, Class of 1951.  He served in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division-64th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean Conflict.  After his discharge from the Army, he furthered his education in Chicago, with an associate degree in mechanical engineering design in 1957.

Charles was united in marriage to the love of his life, Helen M. Meyers, on April 11, 1958, in Monticello, Wis.  The newlyweds moved to Freeport, Ill., where Charles worked in management of the Kelly Springfield Tire Plant.