Charles H. Klein Obituaries Obituaries Aug 7, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Klein age 87 passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was born on November 12, 1935 to Edwin and Frances (Goetzinger) Klein.Charles was a United States Marine and worked baggage claim at the Dane County Municipal Airport for over 40 years.He is survived by: his two sons, Randy of Madison and Michael of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Courtney, Cody, Sabrina and Jenna; six great-grandchildren; three sisters,Irene (John) Morschauser of Deerfield, Vera (James) Atteln of Sun Prairie, Alice (Gene) Buechner of Madison.He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Gerald and Loren; sisters, Dorothy Koch, Helen Waller and Violet Brandenstein.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Interment will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles H. Klein Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Motorcyclist killed in Janesville crash Semi fire causes large traffic delays along I-94, none injured Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbia County CrossFit Games say goodbye to Madison on the final day of competition in the city Darlington man sentenced for exposing himself, hitting correctional officers Latest News Man who pleaded guilty in 2021 Madison gas station shooting sentenced to life in prison Two bicyclists struck by vehicles, injured in separate crashes in Fitchburg Monday morning Trial underway for one of three charged in SW Madison shooting Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday Madison man arrested after injuring himself while trying to steal cigarettes More News