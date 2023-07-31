Charles H. Klein Obituaries Obituaries Jul 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Klein age 87 passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was born on November 12, 1935 to Edwin and Frances (Goetzinger) Klein.Charles was a United States Marine and worked baggage claim at the Dane County Municipal Airport for over 40 years.He is survived by: his two sons, Randy of Madison and Michael of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Courtney, Cody, Sabrina and Jenna; six great-grandchildren; three sisters,Irene (John) Morschauser of Deerfield, Vera (James) Atteln of Sun Prairie, Alice (Gene) Buechner of Madison.He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Gerald and Loren; sisters, Dorothy Koch, Helen Waller and Violet Brandenstein.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Interment will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Charles H. Klein Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We've had an incredible run': CrossFit Games give reason behind leaving Madison 99-year-old trucking company Yellow shuts down, putting 30,000 out of work Tanner James Kaltenberg Kenosha County Sheriff's Department searching for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire Power outages mostly resolved as storm cleanup continues Latest News AMC just had its best week in history, thanks to Barbie and Oppenheimer A ‘she-cession’ no more: After COVID dip, women’s employment hits all-time high Do you believe in angels? About 7 in 10 US adults do, a new poll shows Breese Stevens Field to host Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 24 Madison police searching for porch pirates who took bed-in-a-box More News