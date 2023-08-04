Charles H. Klein Obituaries Obituaries Aug 4, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sun Prairie -- Charles Klein age 87 passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was born on November 12, 1935 to Edwin and Frances (Goetzinger) Klein.Charles was a United States Marine and worked baggage claim at the Dane County Municipal Airport for over 40 years.He is survived by: his two sons, Randy of Madison and Michael of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Courtney, Cody, Sabrina and Jenna; six great-grandchildren; three sisters,Irene (John) Morschauser of Deerfield, Vera (James) Atteln of Sun Prairie, Alice (Gene) Buechner of Madison.He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Gerald and Loren; sisters, Dorothy Koch, Helen Waller and Violet Brandenstein.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Interment will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Body of swimmer recovered in Wisconsin River in Columbia County; another remains missing Missing teen may have searched Internet about traveling out of state, authorities say UPDATE: Police name suspect in attempted robbery turned shooting in Marshall 'Significant increase' in COVID-19 levels in Madison wastewater reported following lowest levels of year Teen charged with reckless homicide after accidentally fatally shooting 9-year-old, police say Latest News Henry Vilas Zoo postpones Family Fun Day after storm damages carousel Reedsburg woman given seven-year federal prison sentence for trafficking meth Teenager charged after throwing gas on a bonfire, triggering explosion that burned 17 UW Health Kids to offer free sports physicals for uninsured high school athletes US hiring slows but still adds 187,000 jobs in July despite Fed rate hikes. See the latest economic numbers. More News