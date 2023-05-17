Charles Francis Walczak

Charles Francis Walczak, age 86, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on May 15, 2023, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Charles was born on April 28, 1937, in Elmhurst, IL, to Anthony and Rose (Grasser) Walczak. He graduated high school from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL in 1955. He joined the United States Air Force in January of 1956, and served four years.