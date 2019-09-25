Madison - Charles F. Bremigan Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on September 22nd, 2019. He was born to the late Marguerite and Charles F. Bremigan Sr. on November 4, 1928 in Chicago.

He married Carol A. Becker on July 24, 1954. They lived in Homewood, IL until 1985 when they moved to Madison, WI. Charles earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and worked in the engineering profession for his entire career. The majority of his career was spent at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Charles retired from the Department of Health and Human Services for the State of Wisconsin. Charles served in the Naval Reserve at the Great Lakes Naval Air Station as an electronics technician in Glenview IL. Charles (W9WJL), brother, Richard and many friends started a lifelong hobby in amateur radio. He had regular contact with friends and family through weekly radio schedules. Charles had a lifelong love with steam powered equipment and locomotives in particular. He was a member of Riverside and Great Northern Railway in Baraboo, WI. He and Carol spent many happy summers at the family cabin outside Eagle River, WI.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Catherine L. Bremigan Kaspar; sons, Charles F. Bremigan III (Dianna) and Cary D. Bremigan (Jill); granddaughter, Shelby R. Bremigan; two sisters-in-law, Rita Bremigan and Geraldine Crandall Gunther; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Clarence and Clara Becker; wife, Carol; brother, Richard; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Barbara Gasick; brother-in-law, Joseph Crandall; son-in-law, Dr. John (Jack) Kaspar; and nephew, Daniel Bremigan. His quiet presence will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lake, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee, with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Riverside and Great Northern Railway, N115 County Road N Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

