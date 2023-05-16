Charles Edward "Chuckie" Skrum

OREGON - Charles Edward “Chuckie” Skrum, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Evansville Heights. He was born on Nov. 16, 1935, in Lodi, the son of George and Barbara (Ballweg) Skrum.

Chuckie attended school at St. Michael’s in Dane and was a lifelong member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, LaVerta Curtis, on June 4, 1955. They drove semi together as a team. Sadly, LaVerta passed away in 1987 after a long illness and Chuckie never stopped missing her.