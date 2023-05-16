OREGON - Charles Edward “Chuckie” Skrum, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Evansville Heights. He was born on Nov. 16, 1935, in Lodi, the son of George and Barbara (Ballweg) Skrum.
Chuckie attended school at St. Michael’s in Dane and was a lifelong member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, LaVerta Curtis, on June 4, 1955. They drove semi together as a team. Sadly, LaVerta passed away in 1987 after a long illness and Chuckie never stopped missing her.
Chuckie also worked for Blaney Seed Farm, Badger Bus and Harland Sprague Dawley. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and farming with his family. He was hardworking, proud of the money he earned and was very interested in the farming market.
Chuckie is survived by his daughters, Sandra Lee (Keith) Shotliff and Sue Lynn (Jim) Eggler; grandsons, Aaron Shotliff, Brian (Lindsay) Shotliff and Brad (Brittany) Shotliff; great-grandchildren, Emily, Derek, Owen, Brody, Haley and Wyatt; sister, Alice Schmitt; brother, Clarence (Margaret) Skrum; sister-in-law, Judy Skrum; and his wife’s surviving family, Reta Fonder, Linda (Chuck) Curtis and Larry (Pam) Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Jr. and Barbara; wife, LaVerta; son, Roger Skrum; brothers, Arnold, Eugene, George and Joe Skrum; sisters, Mary Kelly and Sharon Skrum; and his loyal dogs, Jake and Cricket, whom he shared a very special bond.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.