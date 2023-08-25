Charles Earl Oliver

MADISON / DEFOREST - Charles Earl Oliver, age 96, of DeForest passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall. He was born on Jan. 17, 1927, in Columbus, the son of Rodney and Mildred (Lobeck) Oliver.

After graduating from Columbus High School in 1944 at the age of 17, Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an Electrician’s Mate in the Pacific during World War II. Following his discharge in 1946, he tried different jobs - even moving to Alaska for several years. In 1956, he settled on a career with Oscar Mayer as a large account salesman. He retired from Oscar Mayer in 1989 after 32 years.