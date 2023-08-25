MADISON / DEFOREST - Charles Earl Oliver, age 96, of DeForest passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall. He was born on Jan. 17, 1927, in Columbus, the son of Rodney and Mildred (Lobeck) Oliver.
After graduating from Columbus High School in 1944 at the age of 17, Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an Electrician’s Mate in the Pacific during World War II. Following his discharge in 1946, he tried different jobs - even moving to Alaska for several years. In 1956, he settled on a career with Oscar Mayer as a large account salesman. He retired from Oscar Mayer in 1989 after 32 years.
Charlie married Marlis Gogert, of Columbus, on April 17, 1948. Living on Madison’s East Side, he served the Bashford United Methodist Church community in different capacities during his more-than-50-years of membership. Those years blessed him with many lifelong friends.
He enjoyed gardening and was an avid walker. He loved baseball, coaching Little League, playing slow-pitch, and listening to his beloved St. Louis Cardinals on the radio. For years, Charlie held season tickets for Badgers football and basketball. The Packers and thoroughbred horse racing rounded out his many interests.
Charles is survived by his current wife, Shirley (Armstrong) Fogo; son, Rodney; daughters, Jill (Jack) Jackson and Julie (Ron) Scalissi; grandchildren, Michelle, Kathryn, and Daniel Jackson and Christine (Richard) Price; great-grandsons, Declan and Sasha Price; and brother, James. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Marlis; daughter, Cathleen; and brother, Donald.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. There will be a private family burial at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be gifted in Charlie’s name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
