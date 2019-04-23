Stoughton- Charles E. Van Fossen passed away on Monday, April 22 after celebrating Easter with his family.

Born April 25, 1934 Charlie was married to the love of his life, Jo Ann Crook Van Fossen for 56 years. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Charlie's proudest accomplishment was helping raise a loving family. His daughters Diane Schoenherr (Chris), Mary Alice Bodden (Todd), and sons Joseph Van Fossen (Kim), James Van Fossen and Edward Van Fossen (Kathy). He delighted in his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a large and loving extended family.

Charlie served his country in the Army and enjoyed being part of the Badger Honor Flight in 2015.

Charlie had a great sense of humor and loved to tease. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles. He was a member of Saint Ann's Parish in Stoughton and his strong faith maintained him in the good and difficult times.

There will be a private family Mass to celebrate his life.

Please share your memories of Charles by posting Tributes.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244