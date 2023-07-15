Charles E. "Chuck" Schwenk, Jr.

SAUK CITY - Charles E. “Chuck” Schwenk Jr., age 85, of Sauk City, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Alden Estates. He was born on Jan. 19, 1938, in Madison, the son of Charles and Elda (Kujath) Schwenk.

Chuck graduated from East High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Louise Hehn, in Madison in 1959.