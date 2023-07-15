SAUK CITY - Charles E. “Chuck” Schwenk Jr., age 85, of Sauk City, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Alden Estates. He was born on Jan. 19, 1938, in Madison, the son of Charles and Elda (Kujath) Schwenk.
Chuck graduated from East High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Louise Hehn, in Madison in 1959.
Chuck served as a bartender for over 40 years in the Madison area, retiring from the original Tully’s Bar & Grill in 2000. He was a past member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge.
Chuck and Louise loved dancing together, traveling up north in the fall and visiting their family members in Missouri. Chuck loved being a grandpa and was very involved with his grandkids and attending their events. He loved all sports - Brewers, Packers, Badgers and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards, especially poker and dirty clubs.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise; daughters, Renee (Lloyd) Grimesey and Pam (Tom) Wipperfurth; grandchildren, Brianna (Dan Schwartz) Wipperfurth and Bethany Wipperfurth; brother, Richard (Marcia) Schwenk; nieces and nephews; and grand dog, Freddie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert William Schwenk; sister, Shirley Schwenk; parents-in-law, Leo and Lillian Hehn; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Arlo) Christianson.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Special thanks to Chuck's caregiver, Christian Light and to Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
