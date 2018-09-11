BARNEVELD/EDGERTON-Charles “Chuck” Reukauf, age 61, died on Thursday, July 26, 2018, as a result of an accident, doing what he loved best riding his motorcycle.

He was born Oct. 5, 1956 in Edgerton, to William and Elnora “Ellie” (Koel) Reukauf. Chuck was a free spirit and everybody’s friend. He was a member of the UAW local No. 2209.

Chuck his survived by his mother, Ellie of Edgerton; sister: Sharee (Phil) Witt of Edgerton; brother: Bill (Kris) Reukauf of Phillips; five nieces and nephews: Amber (Jason) Lyons, Courtney (TJ) Noll, Abby (Travis) Larson, Shelby Reukauf, and Willie Reukauf; four great-nieces and great-nephews: Devon James-Witt, Nellie Lyons, Trey Noll, and Pippa Lyons; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William.

A celebration of life will be held at the ALBION PAVILION, 624 Albion Rd., Edgerton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

