Charles "Chuck" "Bear" Martin

Charles "Chuck" or "Bear" Martin died unexpectedly on May 30, 2019 from a heart attack. He was born in Dodgeville, WI the third child of Doris and Howard Martin on February 27, 1954. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1973. He worked in many different jobs over the span of his life including Walnut Hollow, Menards and Gov. Dodge State Park.

He lived outside of Mineral Point, WI with his good friend. He enjoyed fishing. "Bear" could be found playing cards with friends and drinking a PBR at the Wheel in Ridgeway, WI. He loved to talk politics and religion.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. He is survived by his brother Tom; sister Betty; nephews Chris, Jamie, and Cody; and sister-in-law Margie. He will be missed by his friends, especially Mike and Heather.

A celebration of life will be held on June 29th at the Dodgeville United Methodist Church at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. Please bring your memories and stories to share. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.