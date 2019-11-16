Charles Christopher Lindy Smith, formerly of French Lick, IN and New Berlin, WI, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was the son of William Tannehill Smith and Rosa Blanche (Turley) Smith, born on October 17, 1927 in Rivervale, Indiana. He was happy to share that his namesake related to aviator Charles Lindbergh and that first solo nonstop transatlantic flight. He married Bonnie Jo Qualkinbush, November 26, 1953.

Lindy and Bonnie Jo had two daughters, Peggy (Mark) Jones, French Lick, Indiana, and Nancy Karlen Monticello, Wisconsin. Lindy has four grandchildren, Christie (Stephen) Boyd, Coeur d'Alene, ID, Steven (Holly) Jones, Houston, TX, Jacob (Jennifer) Karlen, Madison, WI, and Dana (Mathew) Brandl, Clinton, WI; and six great-grandchildren, Brody & Molly Boyd, Avery & Annabelle Jones, Maxen & Porter Brandl. He is also survived by friend and companion Maxine Parks of French Lick, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jo, in 2007; his son-in-law, Daniel Karlen in 2015; one brother and four sisters.

Lindy served as a radar technician in the Army Air Corps, later the United State Air Force. He attended Purdue University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. His career took him around the country and the world.

He retired from ASEA Corporation in 1992. After retirement, he and Bonnie Jo returned to their Indiana roots, moving back to the family farm in French Lick. He would often be found trying to herd his beloved guinea hens, cats and dogs. He also enjoyed making waffles for his great-grandchildren, driving his favorite lawnmower, and tinkering around the farm.

He was a member of Moores Ridge United Methodist Church, Bedford Masonic Lodge, French Lick American Legion, French Lick Lions Club, Order of Eastern Star and Tau Beta Phi fraternity.

His cremains will be scattered during a celebration of life at a later date. As a memorial to Lindy, family and friends are encouraged to visit a neighbor, especially those home-bound. Lindy loved to hear and share your stories. Please continue his legacy. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Lindy was a World War II veteran. His family would like to thank the staff of the Madison VA Hospital for their compassionate care.