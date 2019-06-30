Charles "Chip" Wimmler, of Cottage Grove, passed away unexpectedly a week after his 56th birthday on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from heart disease.

Chip graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1981, and later from the Automotive Program at MATC. He worked in the autobody business for nearly 40 years and eventually owned his own business, Transit Automobility, specializing in converting vans for handicap access. Chip's recent life was dealing with Multiple Sclerosis, but his attitude was amazing thanks to his canine buddy, Chewy, the dog who loves to fetch!

Chip will be deeply missed by his siblings, Amy, Karen (Kevin Jensen), Carla and Dan; and especially by his "sweetie," niece, Jerusha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marge Wimmler of Monona.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chip's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.