Charles "Chief" James Miranda, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

He was born on October 21, 1947, the son of Dioncio Miranda and Virginia Denny and spent his childhood in rural Wisconsin. Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and after being discharged from the service, he would move to Madison.

Charles is survived by his brothers; Ron (Diane) Heller and George (Joanne) Heller; sister, Lori (Tim) Brost; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Sue Haack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dioncio and Virginia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

A special thank you to Charles' special friend Sue Haack for her many years of special devotion and care given to Charles.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257