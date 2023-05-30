Charles "Charlie" E. Turner

DeForest – Charles E. “Charlie” Turner, age 77, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born in Dodgeville, WI, on May 22, 1946, the son of Harry and Lois (Bainbridge) Turner. Charlie graduated with a bachelor’s degree from The University of Wisconsin Platteville and married Maureen (Shields) Turner. Charlie was very musically inclined and was a drummer during his time in college. He had a great love for fishing and was trout fishing as soon as he could walk until the final weeks of his life. He was also an avid muskie fisherman as well as a seasonal bird hunter, especially pheasant, turkey, and duck. Charlie enjoyed annual fishing trips with his coworkers as well as many fishing trips to Northern Minnesota with his son Tracy. He was a loyal Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers fan. During his middle age, he ran in many marathons and when his marathon career was through, he loved to take walks every day with his wife Maureen. Charlie was a devout Catholic and a member at St. Olaf Catholic Church. Family was extremely important to him. He loved to spend time at the cabin up north at Spider Lake surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren whom he could spend time playing with and being silly.
Charlie is survived by his children, Tracy (Margo) Turner, Bethany (Scott) Hughes, Alecia (Chad) Borenz, and Matthew Turner; grandchildren, Alexandra, Maya, Emma, Sawyer, Clara, Campbell, Aidan, Grace, and Madison; great grandchild, Kennedy; siblings, Dan (Sharon) Turner, Sharon Behnke, and Tony (Betty) Turner; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maureen; and his parents, Harry and Lois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St, DeForest, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie’s name to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
