Charles A. "Chuck" Virnig, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019, at his home in Madison. He was born on April 23, 1948, in Madison, to Adrian and Mary (Kaltenberg) Virnig.

Chuck Virnig was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was active Navy for four years and spent time in Vietnam. In 2017, he was fortunate enough to go on the Badger Honor Flight with his son, Brandon.

Chuck worked for MG&E for 37 years and was a volunteer firefighter EMT for the town of Madison Fire Department for 18 years. He was an EMT for "Friend in the Sky" medical transport for a number of years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 385. He volunteered with the organization Dogs on Call with his therapy dog, Sophie.

Chuck volunteered for Brat Fest for many years along with working at the Dane County Conservation League. One of his favorite hobbies was gardening with his daughter in law, Lisa. The Virnig family would like to thank Rick and Terri Carlson and family for allowing him to help work on their farm.

Chuck loved going out for fish on Fridays and prime rib on Saturdays, he was a big fan of the Packers and Badgers and appreciated going fishing, hunting, and socializing with his family and friends. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed and loved by his family every day.

He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Jo Virnig; his sons, Christopher (Jennifer), Ryan (Lisa), and Brandon; his granddaughters, Savannah, Taylor, and Madilyn; a sister, Mary Lou (Don) Taylor; sisters in law, Neva, Gwenn, and Geri Virnig; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Viola DeVoe; a brother in law, Harold DeVoe; and brothers, Victor, Leonard and Thomas Virnig.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Badger Honor Flight, Inc. PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.