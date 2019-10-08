Madison - Chantea Denise. Moore, age 42 passed away on Friday, September 26, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1976 at Mobile Infrimary Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

Chantea was a very nice low-key person, she kept to herself a lot. She would help whenever she could, she had a big heart. Chantea was a very sweet respectable person, who had an air about herself and always walked with her head held high. She was known for always doing the right thing and she was truly loved, especially by her fiancé, Tryrone Jones. Chantea was a very special person and will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Chantea was survived by her mother; Ms. Beverly Moore, her father; Warren Irwin Inge, brother; Charlie Phillips Moore and her sister; Jalesia Inge. She is also survived by her two nieces; Makalya Phillips and Kyleigh Alesia Dock, nephew; Jaxon Klay Dock and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. A time to gather will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6666