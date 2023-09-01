Chadd Allan Hackl, age 44, passed suddenly on August 29, 2023.
Chadd was born in Norman, Oklahoma to Greg and Kathy Hackl (nee Rear).
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Lucille Hackl, his uncle Brian Hackl, and his dear dogs Savannah and Sadie.
He is survived by his children Maddison and Riley Hackl; his significant other Heather Ihrig; his parents; his siblings Heather Hackl and Brandon Hackl; his grandparents Bernard and Juanita Rear; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Chadd attended Hazelwood Central High School, and later Florissant Valley Community College and Lindenwood University. As a child, Chadd was mowing lawns as soon as he could walk. He was strong-willed and always found a way to make things happen. He loved the outdoors and was an Eagle Scout. Chadd loved to go camping at their property in Sullivan, Missouri. He loved nothing more than spending time outdoors, even if it was just floating in the lake. He was also the greatest fan of Garth Brooks.
Chadd was a proud member of the Florissant Elks Lodge #2316.
He adored his girls and was a wonderful father. He also loved his dogs Hasel and JoJo. He will be remembered for his loud, contagious laughter.
To know Chadd was to love him. He never knew a stranger, would give you the shirt off his back, and was a friend to everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to his daughters' trust for the future.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2023 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Elks service at 7:00pm.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, Wisconsin. Service to follow at 1:00pm. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Argyle, Wisconsin.
