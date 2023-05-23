DeForest - Chad S. Grindle, age 45, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 7, 1977, in Madison, Wis., the son of Steve and Jeanie Grindle.
Chad graduated as Valedictorian from Mount Horeb High School in 1995. He continued his education at UW-Platteville, studying Mechanical Engineering and enjoying his love of playing football.
While in college, he met the love of his life, Chassidy (Moyer) Grindle, and they married on Feb. 10, 2001. They shared many adventures before welcoming their biggest adventure - daughter, Ava, in 2011, who was the second love of his life.
At the time of his passing, Chad worked as Associate Director of Technical Services for Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics. Chad had numerous achievements in his career field and was loved and respected by his colleagues. He was a highly respected leader who was responsible for projects to build the current and future homes of FCDI.
Chad always had a love of technology and gaming which continued into adulthood where he enjoyed gaming with his brother-in-law, Justin, and daughter, Ava. He loved watching football and loved playing it even more. He enjoyed wrestling, camping, and traveling to Disney with his family. The most important passion for Chad was his love for his family and friends.
Chad is survived by his wife, Chassidy; daughter, Ava Grindle; mother, Jeanie Grindle; sister, Shannon Grindle-Hurd; mother-in-law, Rose (Bruce) Erickson; brother-in-law, Justin (Megan) Moyer; sister-in-law, Sharon (Arthur) Gough; nephews, Lukin Schmidt, Noah Hurd and Crosby Hurd, and Sawyer Gough and Easton Gough; nieces, Lydia Moyer, Aubrey Moyer, Izzy Moyer, and Chloe Moyer, and Kenna Gough; and many uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Grindle; and grandparents, Marian and Arthur Grindle, and Evelyn and Arnold Mac Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the family c/o Gunderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.