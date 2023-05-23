Chad S. Grindle

DeForest - Chad S. Grindle, age 45, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 7, 1977, in Madison, Wis., the son of Steve and Jeanie Grindle.

Chad graduated as Valedictorian from Mount Horeb High School in 1995. He continued his education at UW-Platteville, studying Mechanical Engineering and enjoying his love of playing football.