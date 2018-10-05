Cecilia R. Maloney

Madison - Cecilia Rose Maloney, our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has joined her “honey,” Bob, in Heaven on September 30, 2018.

Born October 11, 1923, Cecilia Cody grew up on the north side of Chicago, and it was in 1937, while sitting in the bleachers of Wrigley Field that she felt a tap on her shoulder; she turned and received an offer for a stick of gum. The offer was from a handsome, young man named Robert Maloney. She took him up on the offer, which led to their marriage that lasted more than 70 years. Whenever she fondly recounted this life-changing event, she always immediately added, “And we've been stuck together ever since!" A lifelong Cubs’ fan, she was thrilled when they finally won the World Series in 2016, knowing that her husband was cheering with her from above.

Always on the move, she supported her family while her husband served in the Navy. Many summer memories were made at Wrigley Field and Camp Lake. She also was an accomplished writer, publishing two books and several magazine articles.

Cecilia’s family was blessed to share many happy times with their “Nana” throughout the years. She was the matriarch who organized the families' annual Easter trips to Cocoa Beach, Florida. She taught her grandkids how to play bingo, gin, and crazy eights, enduring countless requests for "just one more" game. Her grandchildren are particularly grateful for their annual advent calendars and memories captured in the annual “Nana Christmas Letter,” in which she’d lovingly provide a personalized recap of each child’s year.

Cecilia is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Terry) Beuthling, and Susan Maloney (Bill Bethke.) Blessed with eight grandchildren, Mike, Megan, Dan, Rob, Shannon, Beth, Kevin and Kelly, she also had 11 great-grandchildren: Hailey, Will, Elsa, Avery, Luke, Hugo, Drew, Abby, Bo, Kate and Rose.

She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband. A family celebration of life will be held at a future date.

