Cecelia F. Keleher

Cecelia F. Keleher, age 93 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home. She was born August 17, 1929, in Shullsburg, the daughter of Aloysius and Mary (Noe) Martin. Cecelia was a lifelong resident of Shullsburg, where she graduated from Shullsburg High School. Known for her kindness, love and gentle spirit, she was an active member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, where she nurtured her deep faith.

She was united in marriage to Delbert Francis Keleher on May 5, 1954, in Shullsburg. Together, they raised a family that grew to include nine children, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cecelia is survived by her children: Gary (Rosemary) Keleher of Dubuque, Richard Keleher of Freeport, David (Marie) Keleher of Cambridge, Mary Lou Keleher of Madison, Brian Keleher of Shullsburg, Larry Keleher of Fitchburg, Robert Keleher of Freeport, and Diane Neumeyer of Stoughton. She was also the proud grandmother of Craig, Bethany, Rebecca, Paula, Peter, Patrick, Sam, Noah, Chloe, Bryce, and BreAnne, and great-grandmother of Calvin, Jillian, and a baby due in September 2023. She is also survived by her sisters, Anna Marie Hessling and Rose Keleher, who were a constant source of love and support in her life; one sister-in-law, Helen Martin and two Cousins: Mike (Sandy) NeCollins and Martin NeCollins and many nieces and nephews.

