Cecelia F. Keleher, age 93 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home. She was born August 17, 1929, in Shullsburg, the daughter of Aloysius and Mary (Noe) Martin. Cecelia was a lifelong resident of Shullsburg, where she graduated from Shullsburg High School. Known for her kindness, love and gentle spirit, she was an active member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, where she nurtured her deep faith.
She was united in marriage to Delbert Francis Keleher on May 5, 1954, in Shullsburg. Together, they raised a family that grew to include nine children, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cecelia is survived by her children: Gary (Rosemary) Keleher of Dubuque, Richard Keleher of Freeport, David (Marie) Keleher of Cambridge, Mary Lou Keleher of Madison, Brian Keleher of Shullsburg, Larry Keleher of Fitchburg, Robert Keleher of Freeport, and Diane Neumeyer of Stoughton. She was also the proud grandmother of Craig, Bethany, Rebecca, Paula, Peter, Patrick, Sam, Noah, Chloe, Bryce, and BreAnne, and great-grandmother of Calvin, Jillian, and a baby due in September 2023. She is also survived by her sisters, Anna Marie Hessling and Rose Keleher, who were a constant source of love and support in her life; one sister-in-law, Helen Martin and two Cousins: Mike (Sandy) NeCollins and Martin NeCollins and many nieces and nephews.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 45 years, Delbert; one son, James; one son-in-law, Randolph Neumeyer; two brothers, Cyril Martin and Thomas Martin; one sister, Mary Salzmann; her nephews, Douglas Keleher and Greg Martin; and three brothers-in-law, John Hessling, John Salzmann and Melvin Keleher.
Cecelia enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and having lunch with her sisters. She loved challenging herself with puzzles and was an avid viewer of Wheel of Fortune. Summer afternoons were often spent on her deck, basking in the warmth and beauty of her rural surroundings. But above all, Cecelia cherished the time spent with her family. She took great joy in creating memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, memories that they will remember and cherish forever. Cecelia's life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and faith. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, yet her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will also be held Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Wendi Reuter, Julie Lawrence, and Agrace Hospice Care for the excellent care of Cecelia.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Cecelia’s name.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.