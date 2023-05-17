Cathy (Cathren, Catherine) Dawson (Oliverson), age 72 has passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and daughter from a subarachnoid hemorrhage as consequence of a ruptured aneurysm.
Cathy was born on June 4, 1950, and adopted by Myrle and Zella (Wheeler) Dawson at 3 days old. She was proudly sealed to her adopted parents in 1964 in LDS tradition.
Cathy graduated from Logan High, Class of 1968. And attended Utah State University as well as achieved numerous technical certificates from University of Glasgow.
Cathy was the first wife of John Bruce Oliverson (Preston, ID). In 1971 they had a daughter together and divorced in 1973.
Cathy worked in various professions, including retail, but her true passion was stage and film production as well as authoring numerous novels, both published and unpublished. She performed as atmosphere in various television and film productions. Cathy was Sound Operator on numerous stage productions with Charm ’ed Life Productions such as, Antigone 1944, Cyrano de Bergerac, Don Juan in Hell, Hamlet, and Twelfth Night. She wrote, produced, and starred in, The Bug in the Bathroom, Script Supervisor on Girl with Gun and Her Knight, worked on-set wardrobe in Lord of the Rings-Return of the King and was featured in Watch the Sunset and Girls in Prison.
We encourage friends and family to join us on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah, 84321. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and burial will follow in the Weston Idaho Cemetery where her ashes will be laid to rest next to her mother and father on the Dawson Family Plot. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Danaea-Rachael, son, Nicholas, and 4 grandchildren.
Cathy Dawson's favorite color was red. We will be providing a red rose and pin for everyone who attends the funeral service to put on when celebrating the life of Cathy.
If you are unable to attend the services, please feel free to post comments, your favorite memory or anecdote at www.allen mortuaries.net.
