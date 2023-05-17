Cathy Dawson

Cathy (Cathren, Catherine) Dawson (Oliverson), age 72 has passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and daughter from a subarachnoid hemorrhage as consequence of a ruptured aneurysm.

Cathy was born on June 4, 1950, and adopted by Myrle and Zella (Wheeler) Dawson at 3 days old. She was proudly sealed to her adopted parents in 1964 in LDS tradition.

