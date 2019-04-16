Catherine Sweeny Gavinski

Catherine Sweeney Gavinski, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her seven children.

Catherine was born on November 21, 1924, in Kildare Township, Juneau County, the daughter of the late John Thomas and Margaret Carberry (Havey) Sweeney. Catherine married Stanley Robert Gavinski on June 18, 1947, in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic grade school in Lyndon Station. She was a graduate of Mauston High School, class of 1943. Upon graduation, the president of the LaCrosse State Teacher’s College asked if she would participate in an accelerated program to complete college due to an acute shortage of male teachers caused by WWII. Upon successful completion, she received a bachelor’s of arts degree with honors from LaCrosse State Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse). Catherine taught at a one-room school house in Juneau County as well as, St. Cecilia Catholic School and Wisconsin Dells Elementary school.

Catherine, along with her husband owned and operated the Patio Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells. She was the first female EMT for the Wisconsin Dells Ambulance Service, working alongside her husband. Catherine was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Sodality. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Harold B Larkin Post 187. She was also an avid bridge player. Her Irish beauty was surpassed only by the kindness she extended to each person she met. She will be remembered for her patience, contagious laugh, and love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her seven children, Kay Marie, John, Robert (Kathleen), Diana Anderson, Daniel (Jennifer), Timothy (Laura) and Mary Ann (Anthony) Clacko; ten grandchildren, Tricia (Jason) Stolte, Jacqueline (Nicolas) Morse, Patrick (Monica) Gavinski, Dillon (Erin) Gavinski, Shannon (Darren) Wafle, R. Garin Gavinski, John Patrick Gavinski, Keara Clacko, Kyle Clacko and Vivian Gavinski; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, John T. Sweeney; brother-in-law, Donald J. Gavinski; sister-in-law, Helen Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, James and Francis; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Carolyn Sweeney.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Claire Dorow-Marsh for her dedicated and exceptional care of Catherine which enabled her to remain in her own home. Special thanks to Amber, Gina, Lexy, Samantha, and her other caregivers.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at ST. CECILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.