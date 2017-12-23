MADISON-Catherine Rose Lawton, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Oakwood Village East.

She was born on April 2, 1936, the daughter of William and Loretta (Mercer) Broughton. Catherine married Willis Lawton. She worked as a Laundry Presser. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading, crocheting, and fishing and the Packers.

Catherine was a loving and caring mother to all of her children, and especially loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by three daughters, Carla Lawton, Sheila Bumgartner, and Connie (Shawn) Clark; four sons, Ricky (Betty) Lawton, Rodney Lawton, Daryl (Mercy) Lawton, and Terry Lawton; step-daughters, Debbie Milbrandt and Judy (Chuck) Culb; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Lynette) Broughton; sister, Shirley Good; special friend, Patti Lawton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis; sister, Bertha Milbrandt; son, Brian Lawton; and brother, Frances Broughton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date to be determined. Memorials may be gifted in Catherine's name to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Madison, 517 N. Segoe Rd., Madison, WI. 53705.