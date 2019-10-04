Catherine L Koeppen

Cathy Koeppen, 56 Died on Monday Sept. 3,2019 at home. She was Born Dec. 7 1962 to Richard J Benka and Lousie A (Ebert) Yenter.

She was United in Marriage to Dennis Koeppen, He proceded her in death.She was a kind hearted and caring person. She worked many jobs over the years, child care and hospital staff member. She is survived by her son Edward Benkaof Mauston. Brothers Jeff (Lynn) Benka of Germantown, Rick (Lori) Benka of Milwaukee and David Benka of Wautoma. And Many Nieces and Nephews. Friends and all other people She has meet over the Years. She will be missed by all.

Future Internment at Graceland Cemetery.