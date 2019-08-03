Catherine "Kay" Gray Accola, age 90, passed away at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo Aug. 1, 2019.

She was born November 25, 1928 to the late Walter and Catherine (McArthur) Gray. Kay graduated from Beloit High School in 1946 and went on to obtain her bachelor's degree from Carroll College, graduating in 1950. She was united in marriage to Elvin J Accola October 7, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1989. Kay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Prairie du Sac and was involved in many civic groups in in the Sauk Prairie area such as the Sauk Prairie Hospital Auxiliary, Sauk Prairie Free Clinic, and her previous service on the Sauk Prairie School Board. Kay was a founding member of the Sauk Prairie Parent Cooperative Preschool where she taught for over 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Mark) Mack of Appleton and Don (LaVon) Accola of Madison; daughter in-law, Julie Accola of Delevan; grandchildren, Katy Mack, Allison (Rush) Mack-Marler, Dana (Eric) Goth, Scott Accola, Stuart (Lauren) Accola, Liz (Dan) Meunier; 3 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Charlotte, and Everett. Kay is further survived by other relatives and special neighbors, Jake and Jen Dunnam and family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve and two siblings, John and Mary.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Aug. 7, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 504 Washington Ave., Sauk City with Pastor John Smith officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Kay's family asks for memorials to made to the Sauk Prairie Free Clinic or the Ruth Culver Library.

Online condolences may be made to hooversonfuneralhomes.com