Catherine "Kate" Verberkmoes-Thomas, age 103, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at Brookdale Century Avenue Assisted Living. She was born on August 31, 1915 in Loretto, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Walsh) Mousseau.

In June 1938 Kate married James F. (Bud) Verberkmoes. They would be together for 54 years.

In April 1995 Kate married longtime friend Fred Thomas, a marriage that lasted for 7 years until Fred's untimely death in Florida

Kate's love of faith in the Catholic church was always first in her life, and probably is the main reason for her great life of 103 years. Kate always enjoyed her family reunions and parties, whether it was the Mousseau's, Verberkmoes,'s, or Thomas families. Kate had hobbies over the years that included sewing, quilting, and baking. Kate loved doing some different projects like making Christmas wreathes out of IBM cards to her semi- famous beer can hats. She also really enjoyed taking side trips with her 2 granddaughter's Jayme and Katey, to Milwaukee and riding the city bus downtown. Kate was employed as a receptionist at St. Mary's Hospital laboratory and at Meriter Hospital Cardiac unit.

She is survived by her son Tim (Mary) Verberkmoes (Madison), her daughter Ann (Larry) Offerdahl (Middleton). granddaughters Jayme (James)Strasburg (Jefferson), and Katey (Gavin) Gigstead (Omaha), seven great grandchildren Stepdaughters Susan (Dick) Straus (Waunakee), Nancy Olson (Florida), and several nieces and nephews.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husbands (Bud Verberkmoes and Fred Thomas), 5 sisters, & one brother.

A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for the kindness and care they gave to Kate for these last 4 ½ years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday April 26, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 5101 Schofield St, Monona WI. Visitation will be from 10: A.M. until the time of services at church. Family and friends are invited to a meal immediately following the committal service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.