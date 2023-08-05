Catherine “Catie” A. Whitford

MINERAL POINT - Catherine “Catie” A. Whitford, age 93, of Mineral Point, entered the gates of heaven on August 2, 2023 at the Mineral Point Care Center. Catherine was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 31, 1929, one of two strong, feisty, independent Cornish daughters born to William “Will” and Nina (Buckingham) Hawke of Linden, WI.

Catherine and her sister Maxine, grew-up on their small family farm in Linden, where their parents “took in” boys to help with the farm and in turn gave them a family life that was not available to many. Catherine was an avid reader. She attended Linden High School where she graduated second in the class of 1947.