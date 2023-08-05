MINERAL POINT - Catherine “Catie” A. Whitford, age 93, of Mineral Point, entered the gates of heaven on August 2, 2023 at the Mineral Point Care Center. Catherine was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 31, 1929, one of two strong, feisty, independent Cornish daughters born to William “Will” and Nina (Buckingham) Hawke of Linden, WI.
Catherine and her sister Maxine, grew-up on their small family farm in Linden, where their parents “took in” boys to help with the farm and in turn gave them a family life that was not available to many. Catherine was an avid reader. She attended Linden High School where she graduated second in the class of 1947.
Catherine’s faith and strong Cornish ancestry sustained her throughout her life. She persevered after the sudden death of her first husband, Dick Siedl, leaving her a widow and a single parent within 2 years after their marriage. Catherine shared many years with her second husband, Joe Skidmore, until he died of complications from diabetes. Catherine’s third husband, Dale Whitford, was a friend that she had worked with at the Farmers Store for over 30 years. Dale and Catherine thoroughly enjoyed golfing and traveling during their short five years together. Dale died from heart disease caused by tainted blood he received in the Battle of the Bulge.
Catherine worked at the Farmers Store and Gratz Motors before her retirement led her to start the Mineral Point Collection, a collection of shops on High Street in the heart of beautiful, historic Mineral Point. This was the perfect venue for Catherine to share her love of local history, family history and the opportunity to educate all who entered on the significance of the Cornish in Mineral Point’s history. Her shop, the Cornish Corner, specialized in authentic Cornish jewelry, fabric, tea pots, and books that she purchased on her trips to Cornwall. The Cornish Corner won her nomination to the Gorseth of Cornwall to receive the honor of being a Cornish Bard, the “Sales Woman of Trehawke” in 2012.
At the age of 90, Catherine was forced to close the Mineral Point Collection in February 2020 due to the Pandemic, and due to her declining health,
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Mary (Scott) Kramer of Scottsdale, AZ; her “adopted” daughter, Deb (Steve) Pickett of Darlington, WI; three stepchildren: Steve (Peggy) Whitford, Cindy (Todd) Doney, and Val Foley. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Samantha Kramer; Kristen (John Perkins) Pickett; Abbie (Chris Schmit) Holland Schmit; Ethan Pickett and McKenzie Pickett; five great-grandchildren: Caden, Henry, Leo, Norah and Miles; and many, many relatives and friends across two continents. Catherine loved her Shiatsu, Tekki, who lovingly served his master for over 16 years, and became the official greeter at the Mineral Point Collection.
Catherine was a member of the Linden American Legion Auxiliary, the Southwest Wisconsin Cornish Society, the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce, and the Linden School Reunion Committee.
Adversity seemed to strengthen Catherine’s Cornish character, whether it be the pain of childhood rheumatoid arthritis, that plagued her all of her life; the massive heart attack that almost killed her, or the leukemia that left her weak, and sick for many years.
Catherine loved to share family ancestry, Cornish and regional history, and Cornish traditions. Her greatest fear is that Mineral Point might forget that its charm and rich heritage was set in place by the early Cornish miners. She passed holding countless memories of the amazing places and faces that blessed her life.
A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held Saturday, August 12th from 9:30 am until 11:45 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 403 High Street, Mineral Point with Funeral Services following at 12:00 noon. Burial in Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice, SW Wisconsin Cornish Society, Linden Historical Society or Trinity Episcopal Church.