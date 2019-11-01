Catherine "Cathy" I. Treuthardt

Catherine I. "Cathy" Treuthardt age 70 of Monroe, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.

Cathy was born on February 27, 1949 in Morrisonville, Illinois, the daughter of Leo and Bernadine (Boehler) Whalen. She graduated from Juda High School in 1968 and married Emil Treuthardt on June 16, 1984 in Rockton, IL. Cathy retired from the Monroe Clinic dietary department following several years of employment. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church. She loved her dogs, was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and in her younger years she enjoyed bowling and playing slow pitch with the Hellands Locker team in Juda. She also enjoyed socializing with the friends she made through her water aerobics class at the YMCA.

Cathy is lovingly survived by her eight siblings, Bernie (Polly) Whalen of Monroe, Don (Pat) Whalen of Beloit, Wanda (Fred) Brown of Forsyth, IL, Barb (Bob) Alston of Monroe, Bob (Marcia) Whalen of Brodhead, Larry (Diana) Whalen of Orfordville, Rose (Merle) Hull of Cedarville, IL, and Mike (Beth) Whalen of Argyle; many nieces and nephews; her three God children, Ryan Whalen, Jessica Alston, and Holli Whalen; and her Shih Tzu, Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil, on October 10, 2013; and step-daughter, Kathy Gavigan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church. Celebrating will be Monsignor Mike Tierney. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials are suggested in Cathy's name to the Green County Humane Society.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net