Catherine "Cate" L. Ringberg

Catherine “Cate” Louise Ringberg, 50, of Platteville, WI gained her angel wings on August 18, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born in Harvard, IL to Robert and Frances (White) Ringberg on November 21, 1972. Cate graduated from Belmont High School and was currently a student at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College studying Early Childhood Education. She had worked in customer service at Land’s End, Carters and Piggly Wiggly.
Cate is survived by her parents Robert and Frances, sister Rachel Ringberg, brother Chris (Heather) Ringberg, nieces and nephews, Dan (Trisha), Jonathan, Sebastian, Kurt, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Allison & Andrew; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Payton, Trenton, Fischer, Reegan, Kaden and DJ, great-grand- nieces, Opal, Phaedra and Aria due to arrive in October and her cat, Bella. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Clara Ringberg and Louis and Agnes White, aunt and uncle, Charlene and Ronald Wheaton and their daughter Tammi and her cats, Pretty Lady and Pie.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Catherine L. Ringberg Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Cate’s family wishes to thank the care teams at SWHC, Platteville, WI and St. Mary’s Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital of Madison for their care of Cate during her illness.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.