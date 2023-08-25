Catherine "Cate" L. Ringberg

Catherine “Cate” Louise Ringberg, 50, of Platteville, WI gained her angel wings on August 18, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born in Harvard, IL to Robert and Frances (White) Ringberg on November 21, 1972. Cate graduated from Belmont High School and was currently a student at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College studying Early Childhood Education. She had worked in customer service at Land’s End, Carters and Piggly Wiggly.

Cate is survived by her parents Robert and Frances, sister Rachel Ringberg, brother Chris (Heather) Ringberg, nieces and nephews, Dan (Trisha), Jonathan, Sebastian, Kurt, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Allison & Andrew; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Payton, Trenton, Fischer, Reegan, Kaden and DJ, great-grand- nieces, Opal, Phaedra and Aria due to arrive in October and her cat, Bella. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Clara Ringberg and Louis and Agnes White, aunt and uncle, Charlene and Ronald Wheaton and their daughter Tammi and her cats, Pretty Lady and Pie.