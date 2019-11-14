OREGON, Wis. - Catherine B. Colvin, age 88 of Oregon passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sienna Crest in Oregon.

She was born on October 1, 1931 the daughter of Conrad and Catherine (Heller) Widmer in Gilroy, CA. Cathy attended Belleville Schools. In 1950 she married Richard Colvin. Cathy worked for many years as a waitress at the Waterfall Restaurant and as a housekeeper at Orchard Hill. She loved to dance and play cards. Cathy also enjoyed working outdoors mowing the lawn and tending to her own and her families' gardens.

Cathy is survived by her children Sally (Rodney) Galvin, Donna Sanders, Mary (Paul) Weamer, and Alan (Donna Schmit) Colvin, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Conrad Widmer, Jr., and a daughter Irene Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

