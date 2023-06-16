Cassandra “Cassy” Doolittle died from exposure to an unexpected weather event December 26, 2022, after completing the Comesana-Fonrouge route on the Northwest face of Aguja Guillaumet in the Patagonia Region of Argentina.
Cassy was bold, tenacious, and lived a full and beautiful life.
She was born on May 24, 1997, the daughter of Daniel and Pamela Doolittle. From the moment she entered the world, she radiated an energy and determination that would leave an indelible impression. Her first vocal expression, a battle cry, transformed into a powerful voice she used to perform, express herself, seek knowledge, and advocate for others. She was a force to be reckoned with–the “Great Wall of China”--striving for excellence in every endeavor and expecting nothing less from those around her.
Throughout her academic journey, Cassy proved to be an exceptional student. Her high school years were filled with a kaleidoscope of activities, including musical theater, show choir, track and field, and hockey. She championed inclusivity, confronted bullies and ensured everyone felt a sense of belonging. Cassy graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 2015, earning cords of recognition for her service, academic excellence, and membership in the National Honor Society.
Embracing her love for music, Cassy enrolled as a vocal performance major at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and studied under music mentor Dr. Wendy Rowe. Her interest in science led her to explore the intersection between music and the human brain. She joined the Greenberg lab as an undergraduate researcher, ultimately adding a second major in psychology and a minor in biology to broaden her academic pursuits. Besides academics, she worked several jobs, participated in university choir and theater, and traveled to Mexico for a study experience. Cassy's dedication and exceptional achievements culminated in her graduation from UW-Milwaukee Summa Cum Laude in May 2019, earning two degrees and distinction within the Honors College, in only four years time.
Driven by her desire to unravel the mysteries of the brain, Cassy entered into the PhD program in neuroscience at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Under the guidance of Professor Joel Snyder, she delved deeper into understanding how sound and music impact brain function. In the summer of 2022, She was honored as a SMART Scholar by the Department of Defense, securing full funding for her graduate studies, including tuition and a stipend. Her extraordinary tenacity and commitment to excellence had forged a bright and promising future.
Cassy found peace and purpose in the mountains, and the sport of rock climbing served as an outlet and self-expression of her soul. The mountain was her church. She embraced the heights and structural challenges, pushing her physical and mental limits, and found profound joy in the sheer beauty of the natural world surrounding her. Cassy's unwavering determination and commitment to her craft earned her the respect and admiration of fellow climbers, who marveled at her grace and skill as she navigated the cracks and crags. Her “stoke” and unwavering belief in others inspired countless individuals to reach for their own summits, both on and off the rocks. Cassy embodied fearlessness, confidence, and an incredible ability to make others realize that life should be lived to its fullest. Her “stoke” was her superpower—a beacon of pure magic that illuminated and inspired.
While we grieve the loss of Cassy, we also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the profound impact she had on those fortunate enough to know her. Her memory is woven into our hearts, reminding us to embrace life's challenges with courage and determination, to savor every moment, and to love fiercely as she did. Her spirit will continue to inspire others to seek their dreams and cherish the beauty in nature. Cassy leaves behind her parents, Daniel and Pamela, brother Kevin (Amanda), sister Nichole, beloved niece, Quinn, paternal grandfather Earl Doolittle, bonus maternal grandmother Barb Semrad, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is survived by many teachers and mentors, who were formative to her educational and artistic pursuits. She also leaves behind a community of friends, who will forever connect with Cassy’s stoke in the magic of the mountains, the simple appreciation of nice days, the expanse of beautiful desert landscapes, and the wondering at cloudless night skies.
A memorial service to celebrate Cassy's extraordinary life will be held at the Shelter at Red Oak, South Shore of Devil’s Lake State Park, near Baraboo, WI, on July 22, 2023. Visitation begins at 12 pm with a program starting at 1 pm, followed by live music and outdoor games. Other activities are planned throughout the week, including a concert at the Zelazo Center in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 20, and the first annual Cassy Doolittle Memorial Climb scheduled for Sunday, July 23. See cassydoolittlememorial.org for details and a complete schedule of events.
Our family wishes to extend gratitude to everyone who sent letters, donations, and provided encouragement. Your support held us up and together as we did the hard work of bringing Cassy home. Special thanks to the US Embassy staff in Argentina, Ambassador Marc Stanley, and the service men and women from the Argentine Armed Forces Reserve Officers' Union, who organized our safe travel to El Chalten and provided necessary candor and kindness that brought closure for our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cassy Doolittle Scholarship Memorial Fund, dedicated to supporting students reaching for new heights in learning and in life. ℅ Lake Ridge Bank, 8301 University Avenue, Middleton WI 53562.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
