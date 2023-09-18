Cassandra A. Becker

Cassandra A. Becker, age 77, born into eternal life and was reunited with her husband, Paul, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Sandy was born on August 28, 1946, in Stevens Point, WI to Benedict and Ruth (Lorbeck) Lapinski.

She lived in Madison and graduated from East High School. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Paul Becker, on June 5, 1965. She worked for 25 years at Strauss Printing and then retired after 19 years as a special education assistant for the Madison Metropolitan School District. Sandy and Paul were longtime members of St. Peter Catholic Church. During that time, she served in various roles, including, being a catechism teacher, eucharistic minister, and Mrs. Claus.