Cassandra A. Becker, age 77, born into eternal life and was reunited with her husband, Paul, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Sandy was born on August 28, 1946, in Stevens Point, WI to Benedict and Ruth (Lorbeck) Lapinski.
She lived in Madison and graduated from East High School. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Paul Becker, on June 5, 1965. She worked for 25 years at Strauss Printing and then retired after 19 years as a special education assistant for the Madison Metropolitan School District. Sandy and Paul were longtime members of St. Peter Catholic Church. During that time, she served in various roles, including, being a catechism teacher, eucharistic minister, and Mrs. Claus.
She believed everyone in the parish needed a voice and would try to be just that. Sandy enjoyed interacting with people from infants to elderly, card club, water aerobics, volunteering at the food pantry, helping the scouts, East Side Booster Club, and spending time with friends and family. We’ll miss her Midwestern goodbyes with her famous long hugs.
Sandy is survived by her children, Pamela (Josh) Seeley and Peter (Julie); grandchildren, Tayler (Bryan), Jade, Cadance, Michael, Sloane, and Bronson; and siblings, Sharon (Pete) Peterson, Joe Lapinski, and Patty (Ross) Pettey. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul; son, Michael; and sister, Terry Witt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 29, 2023 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest and again from 10:00AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens.
Sandy wanted to thank her loving kids and grandkids for their help and support. She also wanted to thank all the amazing staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and the very caring people at Promedica Hospice Care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DeForest/Windsor Chapel
6924 Lake Drive
608-846-4250
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.